Wartsila Sells Dual-fuel Units to Cosco

Thursday July 26, 2018

Finnish marine engineering firm Wartsila has sold 33 engines to be installed across 11 newbuilds under construction in China.

The units, which are Wartsila 20 engines with dual-fuel capability, have been ordered by China Cosco Shipping and Cosco Shipping Bulk, the company said.

"The engine design allows for conversion to dual-fuel operation," the company said.

"The opportunity for conversion at a later stage is seen as an attractive option for owners and operators when preparing for upcoming emissions legislation, most notably the global 0.5% sulphur restrictions entering into force in 2020."

The upgraded Wärtsilä 20 engine came to market in December as a more powerful version of the Wartsila 20 diesel engine.

Wartsila's second quarter results saw a modest rise in profit on the back of an increase in orders for scrubbers.

Ship & Bunker News Team
