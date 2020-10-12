Tokyo Bay Bunker Vessels to be Emissions-free

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Illustrative image of bunker tanker. Image Credit / Asahi Tanker.

Tokyo-based shipping company Asahi Tanker has confirmed orders for two, electric-powered bunker tankers that will operate in Tokyo Bay.

The ships will be built at Japanese shipyards according to the e5 Lab design which means their power source will be from large-capacity lithium ion batteries.

One ships is to be delivered in March 2022 and the other by the folllowing March, the company said in a statement.

"The two tankers will achieve zero emissions of CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulates thanks to their all-electric core energy system, dramatically reducing their environmental impact," the company said.

"Reduced noise and vibration will create a more comfortable work environment for the crew members and limit noise pollution in the bay and its surroundings," it added.