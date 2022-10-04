SIBCON22: TotalEnergies Holds Naming Ceremony for New LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The energy producer held a naming ceremony for the Brassavola at Sembcorp Marine’s Tuas Boulevard Yard in Singapore on Tuesday. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

France's TotalEnergies has held a naming ceremony for its new LNG bunker delivery vessel, saying it will commence operations in Singapore early next year.

The energy producer held a naming ceremony for the Brassavola at Sembcorp Marine's Tuas Boulevard Yard in Singapore on Tuesday as part of the Sibcon week of bunker industry events in the city-state.

The 12,000 m3 ship will be the largest LNG bunker delivery vessel in Singapore when it commences operations in the first quarter of 2023. The vessel is owned by MOL subsidiary Indah Singa Maritime Pte Ltd, will be chartered by Pavilion Energy and used by TotalEnergies to supply its customers.

The Brassavola will be TotalEnergies's third LNG bunker delivery vessel, after the 18,600 m3 Gas Agility at Rotterdam and the similarly-sized Gas Vitality at Marseilles-Fos. The two delivery vessels have completed about 120 bunkering operations in total since the French firm started LNG bunker deliveries in November 2020.

"We are delighted to witness this momentous milestone together with our partners today, and to move another step closer to commencing our LNG bunkering services in Singapore, the world-leading bunker hub and a frontrunner in green shipping," Louise Tricoire, vice president of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in the statement.

"The Brassavola exemplifies TotalEnergies' resolution to support our shipping customers' decarbonization ambition and to contribute to the country's long-term strategies to build a sustainable Maritime Singapore."

Singapore saw 50,000 mt of LNG bunker sales last year. That number is likely to grow significantly this year, although the growth will be limited by the current high LNG bunker prices limiting demand from dual-fuelled vessels.