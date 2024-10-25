BUNKER JOBS: Certas Energy Seeks Marine Sales Representative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with previous sales experience and new business acquisition skills. Image Credit: Certas Energy

UK-based fuel and lubricant distributor Certas Energy is seeking to hire a marine sales representative.

The company is looking for candidates with previous sales experience and new business acquisition skills, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The role can be based either remotely or in one of the firm's offices.

"As a Marine Sales Representative at Certas Energy, you will maximise the Marine sales opportunities and customer experience, using a combination of consultative selling, strong account management, up/cross selling and new customer acquisition," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will need to use a combination of account management and negotiation skills to increase margin across your customer portfolio.

"Working in a quality-focussed environment where we strive to exceed customer expectations by team-working, professional interaction and effective communication."

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.