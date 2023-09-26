Bunker Supplier The Hawks Hires Trader in Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sayuru Charuka joined the company as an international bunker trader in Colombo in August. Image Credit: Sayuru Chanuka / LinkedIn

Maldives-based marine fuel trading firm and physical supplier The Hawks has hired an additional trader in Sri Lanka.

Sayuru Charuka joined the company as an international bunker trader in Colombo in August, he said in an update to her LinkedIn profile.

Charuka was previously a junior supply chain executive for Lankem Ceylon PLC in Colombo.

The firm also hired Lakshika Gunawardana as a trader in Colombo last month.

The Hawks was founded in 2007 as a fuel distributor in the Maldives. The company is a physical bunker supplier in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, and in March opened an office in Dubai both for international trading and to support its physical operations. The firm also has an office in Singapore.