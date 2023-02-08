Sing Fuels to Launch Alternative Bunker Fuel Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has hired its first chief sustainability and innovation officer from Nanyang Technological University. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has opened a sustainability desk seeking to assist shipowners and operators with decarbonisation, with alternative bunker fuel trading among its aims.

The firm has appointed Mahesh Kumar as chief sustainability and innovation officer, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. Kumar was previously a programme director at Nanyang Technological University.

The new desk "will focus on strong governance and compliance, carbon management services, establish an alternative fuels trading desk, champion zero carbon fuels, emission reduction technologies, MRV technologies, carbon capture, and sustainable finance & technology investments to enable the energy transition," the company said in the statement,.

"The Sustainability desk will also spearhead Industry's efforts to bring more sustainable alternative energy sources into the shipping world in times to come."