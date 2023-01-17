Japan's First LNG-Fuelled Ferry Enters Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is a replacement for the conventionally fuelled Sunflower Ivory, and has 25% lower CO2 emissions. Image Credit: MOL

The first LNG-fuelled ferry in Japan has commenced operations.

The Sunflower Kurenai, owned by shipping firm MOL and operated by its subsidiary Ferry Sunflower Co, entered service on January 13, MOL said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel is a replacement for the conventionally fuelled Sunflower Ivory, and has 25% lower CO2 emissions.

The new ferry took on its first stem of LNG bunkers at the Port of Beppu on December 22. In March 2021 MOL said it had signed a contract with Kyushu Electric Power to supply about 50 mt/day of LNG by truck to the Sunflower Kurenai and its sister ship the Sunflower Murasaki.

"MOL will further expand the adoption of LNG-fueled vessels, accelerate its efforts to reduce total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and contribute to the realization of a low-carbon, decarbonized society through the concerted efforts of the entire Group," MOL said in Monday's statement.