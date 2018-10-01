Singapore Registered Vessel Detained Following Suspected Illegal Bunker Transfer

Vessels allegedly performing an illegal fuel transfer. Image Credit: MMEA

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained two tankers on suspicion of conducting an illegal bunker transfer.

The Singapore-registered Kantek 2 and another vessel, the Malaysian-registered Ramai Awana, were detailed over the weekend after officials said they failed to produce documents for the fuel transfer.

"The inspection found that Kantek 2, registered in Singapore, was transferring oil, which is believed to be me marine fuel oil, to Ramai Awana,” Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone director, Maritime Captain Mohd Zulfadli Nayan, was quoted by New Straits Times as saying.

Four of the combined 23 crew were taken in for questioning as part of the investigation.