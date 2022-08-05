Quah Ley Hoon of Singapore's MPA to Step Down Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Quah became chief executive at the start of 2019. Image Credit: MPA

Quah Ley Hoon is set to step down next month after almost four years as the chief executive of Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

Quah will step down on September 5, Singapore's Ministry of Transport said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Teo Eng Dih, currently deputy secretary for policy at the Ministry of Defence, will become chief executive designate from August 8, and take over as chief executive on September 5.

Quah became chief executive at the start of 2019.

"Ms Quah played a pivotal role in furthering MPA's vision as a leading maritime agency driving Singapore's global maritime aspirations," the Ministry of Transport said in the statement.

"She led MPA to complete the Tuas Port Phase 1 reclamation in 2021, which was a significant milestone in the development of Singapore's next-generation port and in sustaining the Port of Singapore's competitiveness and connectivity to the world.

"She was also instrumental in leading MPA to navigate the disruptions caused by COVID-19, while pressing on with the development and transformation of Singapore's international maritime centre and global hub port."