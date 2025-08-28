Japan's Tsuneishi Launches Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tsuneishi’s Zhoushan yard debuts a methanol-fuelled 5,900 TEU boxship, its largest build to date. Image Credit: Tsuneishi

Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Chinese yard, Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding, has launched a 5,900 TEU dual-fuel methanol container ship for an undisclosed owner.

The vessel, launched on Wednesday, is the largest container ship built by the yard to date, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It is equipped with a HiMSEN dual-fuel methanol engine manufactured by HD Hyundai and can connect to shore power.

“The launch of this methanol dual-fuelled 5,900 TEU type container carrier marks a historic milestone for TZS," Murakami Yoshifumi, President of Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding, said.

"We are actively engaged in the construction of next-generation, environmentally responsible vessels, enhancing the value of ships while ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality."

The vessel will be delivered to the operator in February 2026.