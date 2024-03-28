BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 28, 2024

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least four years of bunker sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a strong portfolio of bunker clients, actively engaging in bunker sales and negotiations.
  • Cultivate and expand relationships with existing clients and proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities.
  • Collaborate effectively with colleagues and clients from diverse backgrounds and cultures.
  • Consistently engage in cold calling and outreach to potential clients as a fundamental part of daily operations.
  • Demonstrate exceptional negotiation skills to secure competitive deals.
  • Ensure efficient handling of work matters beyond standard working hours, as required.
  • Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends, regulations, and market dynamics.

