BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least four years of bunker sales experience. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least four years of bunker sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain a strong portfolio of bunker clients, actively engaging in bunker sales and negotiations.

Cultivate and expand relationships with existing clients and proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities.

Collaborate effectively with colleagues and clients from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Consistently engage in cold calling and outreach to potential clients as a fundamental part of daily operations.

Demonstrate exceptional negotiation skills to secure competitive deals.

Ensure efficient handling of work matters beyond standard working hours, as required.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends, regulations, and market dynamics.

For more information, click here.