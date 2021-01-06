Singapore Drafts FueLNG Manager to Develop Gas Bunkering Standards

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is seeking to attract more LNG bunker suppliers to expand supply of the alternative marine fuel. File Image / Pixabay

The government of Singapore has brought in one of the managers of LNG bunker supplier FueLNG to help develop its technical standards for bunkering gas-powered ships.

Saunak Rai, general manager of FueLNG, has been appointed deputy chairman of Singapore's national technical committee for LNG bunkering as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

The role will include developing LNG bunkering standards for the city-state, as well as drawing up plans and new initiatives for the technical committee.

FueLNG was one of the first two companies granted LNG bunker supply licences by Singapore's authorities in 2016.

This week the company has taken delivery of Singapore's first LNG bunker barge, the FueLNG Bellina.