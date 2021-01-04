Singapore's First LNG Bunker Barge Arrives

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was launched in May. Image Credit: Keppel Offshore & Marine

Shipyard operator Keppel Offshore & Maritime has delivered Singapore's first LNG bunker barge, the company said Monday.

The FueLNG Bellina was built at Keppel's Nantong shipyard, the company said in an emailed statement.

The ship will be run under a joint venture between Keppel and Shell Eastern Petroleum. Container line Hapag Lloyd's new gas-powered ships are likely to be one of its biggest customers.

"FueLNG Bellina is the second LNG bunkering vessel (LBV) and fifth dual-fuel vessel delivered by Keppel O&M," the company said in the statement.

"This extends Keppel's track record in solutions across the gas value chain and is line with Keppel's Vision 2030, which includes seizing opportunities in LNG solutions and renewables."