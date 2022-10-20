Chevron Hires Marine Fuels Marketer in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

US energy producer Chevron has hired a new marine fuels marketer in Singapore.

Vignesh Maheantharan has joined Chevron as a marine fuels marketer in Singapore as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile this week. His new role will involve term and spot sales of physically delivered bunkers, ex-wharf sales and paper hedging, he said.

Maheantharan was previously a bunker trader for Ocean Energy Supply Singapore from January 2018 to this month, and had earlier worked as a trader for Aegean Marine Petroleum.

Chevron is a physical marine fuel supplier in Singapore, Hong Kong, Panama and a variety of locations in the US.