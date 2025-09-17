Yang Ming's New LNG Boxships to be Ammonia-Ready

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yang Ming has confirmed an order for seven LNG-fuelled 16,000 TEU boxships that will be ammonia-ready. Image Credit: Yang Ming

Taiwanese shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation’s upcoming seven LNG-fuelled boxships will be built with provisions to allow future conversion to ammonia propulsion.

The company has signed a contract with South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean for the seven 16,000 TEU container ships, Yang Ming said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Ship & Bunker had reported in July that Yang Ming’s board had approved an order for seven LNG-fuelled boxships.

The vessels will be delivered between 2028 and 2029.

The ammonia-ready notation means the ship has been designed with space and features to accommodate future ammonia fuel tank installations.

While such notations are becoming increasingly common, actual conversions to ammonia propulsion remain rare across the industry so far.