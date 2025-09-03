Hanwha and WinGD Produce Low Methane Slip Dual-Fuel Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They claim the VCR technology used in the dual-fuel engine reduces methane slip by up to 50%. Image Credit: Hanwha Engine

Marine engine producer Hanwha Engine, part of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, along with WinGD, has produced a first-of-a-kind dual-fuel engine equipped with variable compression ratio (VCR) technology, aimed at reducing methane slip.

The company held a ceremony with WinGD on August 29 at its headquarters in Changwon, South Korea, to unveil the new dual-fuel engine and mark its first shipment, Hanwha Engine said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The newest version of WinGD’s X-DF dual-fuel technology, adapted for LNG carriers, builds on over a decade of proven, reliable operations,” it added.

The VCR mechanism adjusts compression ratios in real time according to operating conditions, allowing for greater efficiency and reduced CO2 output.

Crucially, the technology can cut methane slip - unburned gas released during LNG combustion - by 30-50% compared with existing LNG systems.

Hanwha has already secured orders for 70 units worth about $ 00 million, reflecting strong demand for lower-emission propulsion systems in the global shipping market.