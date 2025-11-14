Norwegian Energy Trading Appoints New Singapore Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kristian Kihle has taken on the role of Singapore managing director as of November 1. Image Credit: Kristian Kihle / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Norwegian Energy Trading has appointed a new managing director of its Singapore office.

Kristian Kihle has taken on the role of Singapore managing director as of November 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Kihle was previously the firm's business development director.

"In his new, combined role, Kristian will lead the implementation of NET's renewed strategic direction in Asia, focusing on developing innovative solutions and expanding the company's regional footprint," the company said.

The firm's current trading manager in Singapore, Roger Liau, is stepping down from his role for personal reasons after 14 years with the company.

"During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in building NET's strong presence in the Asian bunkering market," the company said.