Singapore: LSFO Jumps to 15% of Total Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

In what are the first concrete signs of IMO2020 shaking up the bunker sales product mix in Singapore, LSFO volumes have jumped to make up 15% of the overall total for October, while HSFO sales have fallen to their lowest in many years.

Sales of LSFO - reported as 180 cSt and 380 cSt material - had totalled 173,500 mt in September and represented just 4% of the overall total. For October the sales volume jumped to 569,900 mt.

HSFO sales, reported as 180 cSt, 380cSt, and 500cSt material, also reflected the fact that the start of IMO2020 is just a little over six weeks away, falling 16% to 2,776.300 mt.

This represented just 74% of the overall sales total instead of HSFO's more usual 90%+, and is the lowest HSFO sales total on record that dates back to January 2013 when MPA first began reporting 500cSt sales in their own category.

Sales of the industry's most popular marine fuel, 380cSt bunkers, for October fell to 2,255,700 mt, the lowest on records dating back to January 2011.

In total, the port reported sales of 3,767,700 mt for all products in October, down from 4,125,200 mt sold during the month in 2018.