Japan's MOL to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has signed a deal to work on fitting a hydrogen-powered engine to an in-service vessel.

The company is working with Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yanmar Power Technology on the project, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The project will be subsidised by Japan's government.

"In the future, hydrogen supply chains are expected to expand globally in response to progress in the use and adoption of hydrogen in various fields such as power generation and mobility," the company said in the statement.

"Even in the ocean shipping industry, hydrogen fuel is drawing considerable attention as a promising next-generation fuel."

MOL is aiming to deploy zero-emission oceangoing vessels in the 2020s and to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.