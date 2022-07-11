Singapore Keeps Top Spot in Global Port Index

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: top spot. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore, the world's biggest bunkering destination, has been ranked top in a poll of global shipping centres.

The Xinhua-Baltic Internatonal Shipping Centre Development Index placed the southeast Asian shipping hub ahead of London and Shanghai that took the second and third positions respectively.

Location, ease of doing business and access to professional maritime services all count in Singapore's favour and the regional shipping and bunkering hub has held the leading position in the index for nine, consecutive years.

Forty-three maritime centres are rated by the report. In addition to the above, factors such as cargo throughput, the number of cranes, the length of container berths and port draught all figure in the assessment of a port's suitability.

Singapore has been keen to modernise bunkering by introducing mass flow meters for bunkering operations in the port and by focusing on the transition to digital ways of working for its key ship fuelling sector.