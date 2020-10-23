Singapore's MPA Signs Research and Development Deal With ABS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two bodies will look to enhance Singapore's status as a global maritime hub. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Bureau of Shipping to extend their partnership on research and development, the organisation said Thursday.

The two bodies will work together on projects on decarbonisation, AI, predictive maintenance, cybersecurity and other areas, the MPA said in a statement on its website. The collaboration will also involve setting up training programmes.

"ABS is playing a leading role in supporting the industry in achieving IMO decarbonization objectives and developing digital classification services," Gu Hai, vice president of ABS's Singapore Innovation and Research Centre, said in the statement.

"The MPA is the perfect partner as we look to build on this work and further enhance Singapore's status as a global maritime hub able to meet the demands of tomorrow's marine industry."