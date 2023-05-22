Four Cargo Ships Arrested in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A total of 28 ships have been arrested for illegal anchoring in Malaysia since the start of this year. File Image / Pixabay

Malaysia's maritime authorities have arrested four cargo ships in the space of a week on suspicion of illegal anchoring.

The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency detained four tankers between May 13 and May 18 for allegedly anchoring without permission in Eastern Johor waters, news provider the Straits Times reported on Saturday.

Two of the vessels were registered in Singapore, one in Indonesia and one in Liberia. The ships' captains had failed to produce permits allowing them to anchor in Malaysia's waters.

A total of 28 ships have been arrested for illegal anchoring in Malaysia since the start of this year, according to the report.