Vitol to Take Delivery of First Electric Hybrid Bunker Tanker in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Both of the vessels were ordered in 2021. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Global commodity trading firm Vitol is preparing to take delivery of the first of two hybrid-electric bunker tankers in Singapore.

Classification society Bureau Veritas, which was chosen to class both of the new vessels, announced the imminent delivery of the first, Marine Charge, in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Both of the vessels -- the second of which, Marine Dynamo, will be delivered later in the second quarter -- were ordered in 2021.

The two tankers will be deployed by Vitol's Singapore operations company, V-Bunkers, for harbour operations within Singapore.

"The design configuration enables the auxiliary engines to operate at the most optimal specific fuel oil consumption (SFOC), while the energy storage system performs peak shaving during low power consumption periods for usage of stored energy during high consumption periods," Bureau Veritas said in the statement.

"The ESS has recharging capabilities, and while onshore power supply is currently unavailable, the bunker tankers are ready for when charging infrastructure and facilities become available in Singapore."