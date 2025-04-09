BUNKER JOBS: Global Firm Seeks Junior Trader in Singapore

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Wednesday April 9, 2025

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role for which he is seeking candidates.

As we approach the Easter break, I am seeking a junior bunker trader to work in the Singapore office of a well-known company that deals with the global supply and trading of marine fuels.

To secure this position the candidate must have at least a year's bunker trading experience, and, to demonstrate they can build relationships, a few transferable clients.

The firm is financially stable so is sure it can fully support most trading levels. Credit lines are not an issue. The business also has a reputation for being a fantastic employer, offering excellent opportunities for personal and professional development

Staff turnover is low and those who join rarely want to leave.

A generous package including a solid base salary in line with experience is on the cards, along with a structured bonus plan.

With all that is on offer whoever comes forward should have, amongst other qualities,  great communication skills, an international mindset, be fluent in English and preferably one other language, and be commercially motivated. They must also have unquestionable ethics.

Candidates with a university degree and the right to work in Singapore are preferred.

If you think you fit the bill, please email me ASAP on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

