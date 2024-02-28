First LNG Bunkering Carried Out at Malaysia's Port of Tanjung Pelepas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM's 14,024 TEU boxship the CMA CGM Monaco took on LNG bunkers from Petronas at the Malaysian port on Wednesday. File Image / Pixabay

The first LNG bunkering operation has been carried out at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia.

CMA CGM's 14,024 TEU boxship the CMA CGM Monaco took on LNG bunkers from Petronas at the Malaysian port on Wednesday, the port authority said in a press release.

"We are proud to partner with Petronas Trading Corporation Sdn Bhd and CMA CGM on this initiative and showcase PTP's capabilities as a leading facilitator of clean and efficient maritime operations," Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, chairman of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, said in the statement.

"This milestone paves the way for further growth in LNG bunkering at PTP, contributing significantly to the decarbonisation of the maritime industry."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.