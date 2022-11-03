Global Energy Trading Orders Singapore's First Methanol Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new delivery vessel will join the company's fleet by the end of 2023. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Singapore marine fuel supplier Global Energy Trading has ordered what will be the city-state's first delivery vessel for methanol as a marine fuel.

The firm, in partnership with sister company Stellar Ship Management Services and classification society Bureau Veritas, has signed a deal to build the 4,000 DWT vessel, Bureau Veritas said in an emailed statement on Thursdsay.

The ship will be built at the Sasaki Shipbuilding Co facility in Hiroshima.

Global Energy Trading soon plans to add biofuel blends to the range of marine fuels it offers, and will start offering methanol from 2024. The new delivery vessel will join its fleet by the end of 2023.

"We have made an important step to support the industry's effort on carbon emissions reduction by introducing alternative and green fuel bunkering supply chain solutions," Loh Hong Leong, managing director of Global Energy Group, said in the statement.

"The new tanker could pave the way for the next generation of a more versatile bunkering tanker."