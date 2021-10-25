Gas Carrier Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came to Singapore from the Philippines. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in Singapore have arrested a gas carrier in the country's waters at the start of the week.

The 15,000 DWT gas carrier Kithnos was arrested at 12:40 PM local time on October 25, according to Singapore court records. The ship was arrested on behalf of legal firm Ascendant Legal LLP.

The ship came to Singapore from the Philippines, according to AIS data from shipping intelligence firm VesselsValue. The vessel is being held at Singapore's Sudong Special Purpose Anchorage.

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.

The arrest was the 114th in Singapore waters so far this year, according to the court records.