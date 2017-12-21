Ports of Auckland Look to Shore Power for Berthing Cruise Vessels

POAL is planning to develop shore power for cruise ships berthed in Auckland.

File Image / Pixabay

Ports of Auckland (POAL) ﻿﻿today announced that it has decided adopt the recommendation to plan for shore power for cruise ships berthed in Auckland.

The news comes alongside POAL's release of the results of a feasibility study on reducing emissions from cruise vessels at the port.

The study - which also looked at land/barge-based exhaust capture systems and ship-based scrubbers - recommended two options, including a plan to implement shore power at one cruise berth in the next five years, and/or a switch to the use of fuel with a sulfur content of no more than 0.1 percent.

"POAL has decided adopt the recommendation to plan for shore power. Shore power has an estimated total cost of $18.3 million (±30 percent) and the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 31 percent," said Tony Gibson, POAL's CEO.

"We will not pursue fuel switching at this stage because the greenhouse gas reductions it delivers are marginal. While fuel switching would deliver a large reduction in sulphur emissions, this reduction is due to happen with the introduction of new international rules on the sulphur content of marine fuels in 2020."

“ We will not pursue fuel switching at this stage Tony Gibson, CEO, POAL

POAL is set to take next steps on the shore power project next year, including a detailed cost estimate, a cost-benefit analysis, and an investigation of funding options.

"We have a goal of becoming a zero emissions port by 2040, and shore power has the potential to make a significant contribution to achieving this goal," said Gibson.

"In New Zealand we are fortunate to have over 80 percent of our electricity generated renewably, which also gives us the potential to have world leading emissions reductions from shore power. I am very pleased to support this project to the next stage."