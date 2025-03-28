ElbOil Hires Supply Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kua was previously a bunker purchaser for Integr8 Fuels. Image Credit: Daniel Kua / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm ElbOil has hired a new supply manager in Singapore.

Daniel Kua has joined the company as supply manager in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Kua was previously a bunker purchaser for Integr8 Fuels from June 2018 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Cockett Group from 2017 to 2018, for Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services from 2014 to 2017, for Goldenlights HS Bunkering from 2010 to 2015 and for Brightoil from 2013 to 2014.

ElbOil announced the launch of a new office in China earlier this month, with the aim of working with customers and suppliers in China and explore new business opportunities.