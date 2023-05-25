BUNKER JOBS: GCMD Seeks Senior Corporate Services Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The GCMD is based in Singapore. Image Credit: GCMD

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is seeking to hire a senior director for corporate services in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience in a senior managerial or administrative position, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Oversee and coordinate all HR matters

Work with other members of the leadership team on organisational planning and development matters to ensure headcount and skillsets meet the strategic demands of GCMD

Manage the talent acquisition process including recruitment, compensation, and benefits, contracting, and onboarding

Organise and support staff professional development opportunities and compliance training

Design and manage the performance management process

Review, revise, and enforce the Centre's internal policies and procedures to improve operational and financial efficiency and address strategic and organisational needs

Monitor employment legislation developments, assess the impact, and develop policies to ensure compliance

Help establish GCMD as "a great place to work"

Provide strategic advice and guidance on all financial matters at GCMD

Work with other members of the leadership team to establish, develop and achieve strategic financial objectives

Prepare financial projections and ensure GCMD's strategic objectives are reflected in the projections

In consultation with other members of the leadership team, produce detailed annual budgets for consideration by the Governing Board

Manage GCMD's investment portfolio and liquidity needs

Manage third-party vendors to deliver on outcomes in billing, collection and disbursement of funding, payroll, purchases, and reimbursements

Prepare quarterly and annual financial statements and investigate any discrepancies or anomalies

Ensure financial controls are in place and fit for purpose

Manage relationships with partners and vendors

Oversee smooth and effective operations of GCMD including administration matters

Oversee building and facilities management

Ensure compliance with internal guidelines and external regulations, including preparing for and managing audits, and ensuring governance on research and pilot projects

Act as Secretary to the Board of Directors and the Governing Board; record and distribute Board meeting minutes, liaise with Governing Board members and respond to their queries, and ensure the Centre meets the statutory compliance requirements in Singapore

