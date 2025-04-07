VLSFO Spill in Malaysia's Johor Linked to Faulty Transfer Pipe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 1.6 m3 of VLSFO was spilled due to the incident. File Image / Pixabay

An oil spill was reported in Malaysia's Johor last week, with the Department of Environment (DOE) confirming on Friday that the incident was caused by a leaking pipeline during the transfer of VLSFO to the Singapore-flagged bunker tanker MT Epitome at the Tanjung Langsat Port jetty.

About 1.6 m3 of VLSFO was spilled into the sea, the DOE said in a social media post.

Following the incident, the Malaysian authority's investigation team took samples of the oil spill and sent them to a laboratory.

Meanwhile, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) reported on Friday that no visible oil patches were observed off Pulau Ubin. However, oil sheen has been sighted at several fish farms along the East Johor Strait.

"Oil sheen has also been observed at several fish farms along East Johor Strait.

"The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is working closely with the affected farms on mitigation measures, with support from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

"As a precautionary measure, SFA is also testing seafood from farms in the East Johor Strait and imported seafood," MPA said.