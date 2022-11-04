DNV Sets Up Alternative Bunker Fuels Team in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new team is based in Shanghai. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV has set up a team in China specialising in gas carriers and the transition to alternative bunker fuels.

The Shanghai-based team will target what DNV sees as a growing market in China for both large gas carriers and newbuilds powered by alternative fuels, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The team has nine experts, led by Torill Osberg.

"Our new team will be supported by DNV's global expertise and technical experts, including the Høvik and Hamburg offices," Geir Dugstad, global technical director at DNV, said in the statement.

"The industry is moving east.

"Asia will play an increasingly important role in transforming the energy and marine industries, and DNV's initiative demonstrates our readiness to support our customers in these transitions."