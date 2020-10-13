Singapore: Bunker Sales Firm in September

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: Sept sales. File Image / Pixabay.

Sales of bunker fuel in Singapore in September were up compared to the same month last year.

Volumes in the southeast Asian bunkering hub climbed by over 300,000 metric tonnes for the period, according to the latest figures from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

September totaled 4,217,600 mt compared to 3,898,400 mt a year ago.

Sales of low sulfur 380 cst fuel oil were at their highest all year with 2,285,800 mt shifted.

High sulfur 380 cst sales came in at under 1m mt at 876,000 mt, according to the data.

September's monthly figure is the third highest so far this year.