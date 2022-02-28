LNG-Fuelled VLCC Delivered in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be operated by COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Company. Image Credit: CCS

An LNG-fuelled VLCC has been delivered in China.

The duel-fuelled tanker Yuan Rui Yang was delivered at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company's yard in China on Monday, the China Classification Society said in an emailed statement.

The vessel will be operated by COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Company.

"For over 10 years, CCS has been undertaking extensive technological research of ships fuelled by natural gas," Yang Guang, deputy general manager of CCS's Dalian Branch, said in the statement.

"We have established regulation and standard systems that enhance the service capacity and safeguard the independent design, construction and safe operation of vessels fuelled by natural gas.

"CCS works to ensure the concept of 'safety, environmental protection, and creating value for clients and society'.

"CCS is determined to continue to provide strong technological support for the emission reduction in shipping and shipbuilding.

"In 2020 we issued an AIP certificate for ship type of ammonia-fuelled dual fuelled VLCC and in 2022 we issued the AIP certificate for ship type of methanol dual fuelled VLCC.