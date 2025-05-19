Hafnia's Kasper Soerensen Joins Seascale Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kasper Soerensen has joined the company as head of marine fuels sourcing for the east as of this month. Image Credit: Kasper Soerensen / LinkedIn

Marine fuels joint venture Seascale Energy has hired its first head of marine fuels sourcing.

Kasper Soerensen has joined the company as head of marine fuels sourcing for the east as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Soerensen previously worked for Hafnia from December 2018 to this month, serving most recently as general manager for bunkers in Singapore.

He had earlier worked for Bomin Bunker Holding from 2015 to 2018, for Soyuz Bunkering from 2014 to 2015, for Chemoil Corporation from 2011 to 2013 and for AP Moller-Maersk from 2005 to 2011.

Commodities firm Cargill and tanker company Hafnia told Ship & Bunker in February that they were joining forces to set up the joint venture Seascale Energy, with expected combined volumes of about 7.5 million mt/year.