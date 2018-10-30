Sinopec to Start LSFO Supply Next Year at Domestic Ports

Chinese coastal ports to get low sulfur bunker fuel (file image/ pixabay)

Chinese oil company Sinopec is expected to begin supplying IMO 2020 compliant bunker fuel from domestic ports next year, according to price reporting agency SP Global Platts.

Citing a source close the matter, Platts said the Sinopec "is currently in talks with end-users" to supply compliant fuel at domestic port "from August 2019".

Residue desulfurization units are in place at some of the company's coastal refineries, and the low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) being produced is currently in the testing phase which is likely to last until February.

Sinopec has plans to enter the global bunker market supplying LSFO and the above is a first move in this direction, the report said.