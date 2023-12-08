Cockett Group Appoints Trading Team Leader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lim has worked for Cockett Group since January 2015. Image Credit: Ashley Lim / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group has appointed a new trading team leader in Singapore.

Ashley Lim has been appointed to the role of trading team leader in Singapore as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Lim has worked for Cockett Group since January 2015, serving previously as a senior bunker trader. She had earlier worked for OW Bunker in Singapore from February 2010 to December 2014, first as a trader and then team leader.

Cockett was founded in 1979 and trades marine fuels from 11 offices worldwide. The company is 50% owned by Vitol, with the other hald owned by Grindrod.