South Korea: Box Ship Works Cargo, Bunkers LNG at Busan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Box ships working cargo. File Image / Pixabay.

A box ship working cargo has simultaneously bunkered liquified natural gas in the South Korean port of Busan.

The ship-to-ship operation took place a pier 5 at Busan New Port on August 8, business news provider Business Korea reported.

The operation was the first of its kind, the port authority said. Combining working cargo and loading bunker fuel enhances Busan's competitiveness, it added. The whole operation took 14 hours.

LNG as bunker fuel is seen by many ship operators as a useful medium term solution to reducing emissions from ships. However, the alternative marine fuel has its critics, particularly among environmentalists, who say that LNG remains a fossil fuel.