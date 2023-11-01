Singapore Plans New Digital Bunkering Documentation Standard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has now officially launched its digital bunkering platform. Image Credit: MPA

Singapore's authorities are planning to develop a new standard for digital record-keeping in the bunker industry as the city-state pushes its local suppliers away from paper documentation.

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has now officially launched its digital bunkering platform, CEO Eng Dih Teo said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, with the authority having announced the impending change last week.

As part of the changes needed to bring digital bunkering into reality, the authority will need a revision of the SS648:2019 standard that governs how mass flow meters are to be used for bunkering in Singapore.

"We will explore enhancements, including automating data flow from mass flow meters, and work with Singapore Standards Council to develop a new specification for digital bunkering supply chain documentation to revise the current SS648:2019 Code of Practice of Bunker Mass Flow Metering to support electronic bunkering documentation," Teo said in the post.

Singapore's standards are watched closely by port authorities around the world to see how they can be emulated in other regions. Its regulations on mass flow meters for bunkering are of particular interest as other ports seek to make these measurement systems mandatory for marine fuel deliveries.