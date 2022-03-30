Two Ships Held in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: ship detentions. File Image / Pixabay.

Two ships have been detained in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore.

One vessel, Maju Daya 87, was arrested yesterday, while the other ship, Victor 1, was held five days ago on 26 March, court records show.

The former is a tug controlled by southeast Asian interests while the latter vessel is a chemical/oil products tanker and controlled by Greek interests, according to shipping database equasis.

The reasons for the arrests are unclear but are likely to be over disputes for the payment of related goods and services. Actions against both ships were undertaken by local law firms, according to court records.