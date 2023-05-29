Fire Breaks Out on Cruise Ship in Australia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was carrying 3,017 guests and 1,080 crew. Image Credit: P&O Cruises

A fire was reported on a cruise ship off the coast of Australia over the weekend.

The fire broke out on one of the balconies of the cruise ship Pacific Adventure off New South Wales at 3:30 AM local time on Sunday, local media organisation 9 News reported. No injuries were reported.

P&O Cruises, the operator of the vessel, said the fire was quickly distinguished but its cause and the extent of the damage had yet to be determined, according to the report.

The ship was carrying 3,017 guests and 1,080 crew, and was on a three-day cruise from Sydney and due to return on Tuesday.