Fire Reported on VLCC Off Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday September 3, 2020

A fire has been reported on a VLCC off Sri Lanka, according to price reporting agency Argus Media.

The New Diamond is on fire on its way carrying a crude cargo from Kuwait to Paradip, Argus reported Thursday, citing an official at Indian refiner IOC.

The Panama-registered oil tanker was built in 2000 and was scheduled to arrive in Paradip on September 8, according to data from marine intelligence company VesselsValue.

