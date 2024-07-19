Fire Reported on Two Tankers Near Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore was alerted to the fires at about 6:15 AM local time on Friday. File Image / Pixabay

Fires have been reported on two tankers near Singapore.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore was alerted to the fires, on board the Singapore-flagged tanker Hafnia Nile and the São Tomé and Príncipe-flagged tanker Ceres I, at about 6:15 AM local time on Friday, it said in a statement on its website.

The ships were about 55 km north-east of Pedra Blanca.

"MPA has requested passing vessels to assist in the search and rescue of the crew," the MPA said.

"A Republic of Singapore Navy ship, RSS Supreme, which is in vicinity of the incident is providing assistance. Currently, a Republic of Singapore Air Force helicopter has also been despatched and is assisting with evacuating the crew.

"More updates will be provided when available."