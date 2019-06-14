Singapore to Select Ships for IMO2020 Inspection Based on a "Risk Matrix"

Ms Quah Ley Hoon, CE MPA, giving her opening address at the MPA-SSA Seminar on IMO 2020 Global Sulphur Limit. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says as part of its IMO2020 enforcement plans, ships will be selected for inspection based on a "risk matrix".

The compliance option of the ship and whether a Fuel Oil Non-Availability Report (FONAR) has been submitted are two of the factors it will take into account, Ms Quah Ley Hoon, CE MPA, said Thursday during her opening address at the MPA-SSA Seminar on the upcoming IMO 2020 global sulfur cap.

With a minuscule number of LNG-powered vessels currently in operation, for the January 1, 2020 start date of the new rules vessels ostensibly have a choice of using scrubbers plus HSFO, or burning compliant IMO2020 grade fuels.

Quah did not specify how favourably each compliance method would be treated in the risk matrix.

"Our inspectors will also be equipped with portable sulphur test kits for onsite testing of in-use fuel. If necessary, we may send the fuel oil sample to the laboratory for detailed fuel oil analysis," she said.

With less than seven months to go before the new rules comes into force, Quah said that based on conversations with stakeholders that "some are more prepared than others."

BW Group, Maersk Tankers, Pacific Carrier Limited, AET and PIL, were all named as having indicated they are ready for IMO 2020.

"MPA is committed and will continue to work with all stakeholders on the transition and implementation of the IMO 2020 regulations. We may not solve all the problems, but rest assured that MPA will give you the support that the industry needs," Quah concluded.