Singapore: SSA Issues IMO2020 Readiness Plan

Caroline Yang. Image Credit: SSA

The Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) today has issued the “IMO Sulphur Cap 2020 Readiness Plan” for Singapore’s shipping community.



The document is said to “augment” the Singapore shipping industry’s readiness to meet the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel that takes effect January 1, 2020.

The contents includes an overview of the key requirements of the IMO 2020 rule, outline of the major preparatory milestones in the lead up to January 1, 2020, and key compliance measures.



“The Singapore Shipping Association has been conducting a series of dialogues, workshops, and seminars to help the maritime community in Singapore anticipate and prepare for changes stemming from the IMO 2020 cap on sulphur oxides emissions from ships,” said Caroline Yang, the recently appointed President of SSA.

“The readiness plan has been designed as a handy tip sheet that presents the key information in an accessible and practical way tailored to the shipping community. SSA will continue to work with partners and regulators to prepare the industry for these and other policy changes from IMO.”



The IMO Sulphur Cap 2020 Readiness Plan is available for download online at https://www.ssa.org.sg/mediaimg/publications/other-publications.html