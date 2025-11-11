Taiwan Port Operations See Disruption by Typhoon Fung-Wong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ports across Taiwan are suspending operations and moving vessels to safety as Typhoon Fung-Wong approaches. Image Credit: CWA

Operations at Taiwanese ports have been impacted as Typhoon Fung-Wong moves toward the island, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Mailiao Port will enter level 1 typhoon preparedness at noon on Tuesday, suspending all vessel movements and ordering ships to leave the harbour for safety, according to GAC Hot Port News notification on Monday.

The port operations are tentatively set to resume on November 13, depending on weather conditions.

Kaohsiung Port began clearing vessels from its anchorage area following the typhoon warning.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Tuesday issued a sea and land typhoon warning, with Kaoshiung in the direct path of the storm. The typhoon is expected to make landfall around Kaohsiung on Wednesday.

Bunkering operations are likely to be impacted by the storm, particularly in Kaohsiung.