BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Hedging Desk Trader in Singapore

The role is based in Peninsula's Singapore office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a hedging desk trader in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with previous experience in bunker trading or physical supply and risk management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage all the price risk in all operations of its area

Setup and monitor the daily trading strategy for all bunker contract as well as spot enquiries

Hedge individual books using papers instruments made available to them and their DOA's

Manage all basis and premium risks in coordination with the supply teams

Minimize all market risks at a regional level via external trades

Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations, etc)

Promote and quote term contracts to customers

Liaise with Physical Manager to optimize trading strategy considering operational efficiencies

Liaise with Cargo traders to develop integrated strategies

Perform technical market analysis for the Hedging Desk team to support the business strategy

Have a strong understanding of the structured products Peninsula offers and how to market them

Managing and update internal online pricing platform

Promote the Derivatives business where possible and act as a liaison with Risk Management Sales to help with the onboarding process

Market making in derivatives flow

Train the sales/supply teams in the area with the basics of risk management

Participate and monitor in the Platts physical and paper MOC

Keep abreast of all relevant shipping and oil sector developments through regular reading of relevant trade publications, newspapers etc

Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies with regards to usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trading platform, etc

Continually look to improve trading processes within the team and region

