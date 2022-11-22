BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Hedging Desk Trader in Singapore

Tuesday November 22, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a hedging desk trader in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with previous experience in bunker trading or physical supply and risk management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage all the price risk in all operations of its area
  • Setup and monitor the daily trading strategy for all bunker contract as well as spot enquiries
  • Hedge individual books using papers instruments made available to them and their DOA's
  • Manage all basis and premium risks in coordination with the supply teams
  • Minimize all market risks at a regional level via external trades
  • Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations, etc)
  • Promote and quote term contracts to customers
  • Liaise with Physical Manager to optimize trading strategy considering operational efficiencies
  • Liaise with Cargo traders to develop integrated strategies
  • Perform technical market analysis for the Hedging Desk team to support the business strategy
  • Have a strong understanding of the structured products Peninsula offers and how to market them
  • Managing and update internal online pricing platform
  • Promote the Derivatives business where possible and act as a liaison with Risk Management Sales to help with the onboarding process
  • Market making in derivatives flow
  • Train the sales/supply teams in the area with the basics of risk management
  • Participate and monitor in the Platts physical and paper MOC
  • Keep abreast of all relevant shipping and oil sector developments through regular reading of relevant trade publications, newspapers etc
  • Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies with regards to usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trading platform, etc
  • Continually look to improve trading processes within the team and region

