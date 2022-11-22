Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Hedging Desk Trader in Singapore
Tuesday November 22, 2022
The role is based in Peninsula's Singapore office. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a hedging desk trader in Singapore.
The firm is looking for candidates with previous experience in bunker trading or physical supply and risk management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage all the price risk in all operations of its area
- Setup and monitor the daily trading strategy for all bunker contract as well as spot enquiries
- Hedge individual books using papers instruments made available to them and their DOA's
- Manage all basis and premium risks in coordination with the supply teams
- Minimize all market risks at a regional level via external trades
- Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations, etc)
- Promote and quote term contracts to customers
- Liaise with Physical Manager to optimize trading strategy considering operational efficiencies
- Liaise with Cargo traders to develop integrated strategies
- Perform technical market analysis for the Hedging Desk team to support the business strategy
- Have a strong understanding of the structured products Peninsula offers and how to market them
- Managing and update internal online pricing platform
- Promote the Derivatives business where possible and act as a liaison with Risk Management Sales to help with the onboarding process
- Market making in derivatives flow
- Train the sales/supply teams in the area with the basics of risk management
- Participate and monitor in the Platts physical and paper MOC
- Keep abreast of all relevant shipping and oil sector developments through regular reading of relevant trade publications, newspapers etc
- Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies with regards to usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trading platform, etc
- Continually look to improve trading processes within the team and region
For more information, click here.