Singapore Maritime Week, Dates, Programme Released

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: shipping and bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore's Maritime Week will take 'transformation for growth' as its key theme and run from 4 to 8 April, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore has said.

Events will be hybrid in format and have technology and digitalisation as a central focus.

A marine tech exhibition and conference as well as an international maritime and port technology and development conference are running during the week.

"Singapore Maritime Week 2022 provides the platform for international maritime thought leaders and industry partners to come together to discuss issues openly,spar ideas, build partnerships, and to advance our collective interest to make shipping more resilient and sustainable," said MPA chief executive Quah Ley Hoon.

In addition, other forums taking place in the week include on finance (Marine Money Singapore Ship Finance) and piracy.