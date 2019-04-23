Tanker Arrested in Singapore

Tanker arrested. File Image / Pixabay

Clean tanker Lai Bao has been arrested in Singapore, the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore show.

The detention took place on April 18, 2019 following action from Oon & Bazul LLP.

The Singapore flagged, 6,600 dwt tanker is valued at $3.39 million by VesselsValue.com.

Shipping databases indicate the vessel is controlled by Singaporean interests.

While the exact reasons for the arrest are unknown, such action is typical in instances of payment dispute.