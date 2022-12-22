Golden Ocean Vessel Tries Out New TFG Marine Digital Bunkering Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's bulker the Golden Barnet was bunkered close to Singapore harbour earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

A Golden Ocean bulker has carried out a trial bunkering using supplier TFG Marine's new digital platform.

The firm's bulker the Golden Barnet was bunkered close to Singapore harbour earlier this month with the TFG Marine portal being used to monitor the operation, the shipping company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"The portal provides direct access to a one-stop digital platform for operational planning, credit and processing of marine fuel deliveries, improving visibility and efficiency for all parties in the supply chain," the company said in the post.

"The transaction was completed on SGTraDex, with support from industry partners JPUT, PSA Marine and DBS Bank.

"The partnership enables real-time data transmission for greater transparency along the supply chain."

Golden Ocean is one of TFG Marine's three shareholders, along with Trafigura and Frontline.

Singapore is pushing to digitalise its bunker industry as a means of embedding transparency and improving standards. The first phase of the city-state's digitalisation plans is set to be rolled out next year.